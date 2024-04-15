BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,664 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FREL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. 37,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $909.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

