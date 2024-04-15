Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in March

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,378,100 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 981,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,890.5 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LRCDF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

