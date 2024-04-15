ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.65

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 3676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
ECARX Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.
ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ECARX
ECARX Company Profile
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ECARX
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.