ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.65

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 3676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

ECARX Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ECARX

ECARX Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ECARX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ECARX by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ECARX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

