Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.64

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 540152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,860,000 after purchasing an additional 387,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 446,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,270,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 234,937 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
