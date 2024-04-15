Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) traded up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 31,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 89,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Kane Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.