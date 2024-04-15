Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA remained flat at $169.55 during trading on Monday. 1,834,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,815,601. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.11. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $169.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

