Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Short Interest Up 29.9% in March

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Dianthus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.54. 36,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,699. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $16,644,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.