12,514 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.95. 373,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,853. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.08.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

