Strs Ohio Sells 4,593 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $39,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.34. 150,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.90 and its 200-day moving average is $239.12.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

