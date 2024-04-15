Strs Ohio Sells 27,839 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,839 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Public Storage worth $45,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.99. 38,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.56. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

