Strs Ohio Sells 5,107 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $44,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

TGT stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.91. 314,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

