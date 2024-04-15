BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 499,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,811. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.