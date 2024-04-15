ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) PT Raised to $80.00

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.36. 8,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.93. ePlus has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 155,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,902,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,157,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ePlus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 873,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,508,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

