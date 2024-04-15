Stifel Nicolaus Raises Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $67.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

HAS traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $55.90. 226,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,789. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Hasbro by 105.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 125.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2,610.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 41,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

