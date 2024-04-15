The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $29.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toast from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

NYSE TOST traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.17. 1,070,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,854. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.79. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,747 shares of company stock worth $7,517,515. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

