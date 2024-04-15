Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Given New $22.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

Paymentus Stock Performance

PAY traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $19.75. 27,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,056. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. Paymentus has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paymentus will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paymentus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paymentus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paymentus by 731.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 105,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

