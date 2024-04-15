Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.82. 1,882,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,068. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $358.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,458,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

