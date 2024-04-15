Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $764,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

