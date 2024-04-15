Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,842 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 150,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $41.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

