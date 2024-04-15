Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 104,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded up $2.84 on Monday, hitting $458.95. 151,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.36 and a 200-day moving average of $464.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

