Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Raised by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 79,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.72. 887,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,523. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

