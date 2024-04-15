Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,018,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after acquiring an additional 164,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,547,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,916,000 after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

