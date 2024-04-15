Cullen Investment Group LTD. Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.82.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $466.35. The stock had a trading volume of 426,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,703. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $435.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.81 and its 200 day moving average is $432.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

