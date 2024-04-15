Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires New Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.63.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.23. 47,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

