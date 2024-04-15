Lam Group Inc. Has $163,000 Stock Position in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE)

Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc. owned 4.71% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVIE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.23. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.