Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Position Lifted by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

