Lam Group Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 583.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. 15,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,976. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.