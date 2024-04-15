Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 409,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,332,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

