ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $36.24

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $37.92. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 623,994 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,015 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $938,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

