Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Short Interest Update

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,910,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 16,390,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.13. 548,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

