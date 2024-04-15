Short Interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Expands By 37.5%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Motorsport Games during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

Shares of Motorsport Games stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.15. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

