Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,040.0 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GRRMF remained flat at $109.34 during trading hours on Monday. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.55. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $130.00.
About Gerresheimer
