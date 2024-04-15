Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,040.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRRMF remained flat at $109.34 during trading hours on Monday. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.55. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

