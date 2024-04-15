Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -914.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

