Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Update

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,290,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 34,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,822,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.