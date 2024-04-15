Symbol Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. Symbol has a market cap of $141.63 million and approximately $403,583.24 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Symbol has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,325,547,634 coins and its circulating supply is 5,884,399,358 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

