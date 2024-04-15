Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $191.65 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $13.01 or 0.00020199 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $6.02 billion and $191.65 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00057850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,707,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,685,586 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.