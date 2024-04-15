BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,000 Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 197,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth about $2,787,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 122,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. 4,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,465. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

