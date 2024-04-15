BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $68,000 Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.85. 511,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,010. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

