BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,657. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. The company has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

