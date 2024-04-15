iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $80.73. 667,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

