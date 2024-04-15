BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $181.71. 199,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.