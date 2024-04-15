BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $515.42. 101,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,572. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.65.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.