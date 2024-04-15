Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Lowered by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,693 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NEM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,603,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

