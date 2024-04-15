Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 818,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 550,029 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $4,875,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 109,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:REX traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,535. The company has a market capitalization of $984.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $60.78.
Several analysts have weighed in on REX shares. StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Friday.
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
