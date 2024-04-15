Strs Ohio Sells 11,228 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $54,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.48 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

