Strs Ohio Sells 2,417 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $50,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $19.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $976.51. 42,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,247. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $482.74 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $940.04 and a 200 day moving average of $792.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.