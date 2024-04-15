Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $235.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

