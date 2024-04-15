Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $139.81 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $139.81 million and $2.95 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002378 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 139,745,787 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

