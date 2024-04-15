WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.50. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. WalkMe traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 23557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $671.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.
