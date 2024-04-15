Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $410.00. The stock had previously closed at $376.57, but opened at $356.77. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $359.30, with a volume of 74,260 shares.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.09.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
